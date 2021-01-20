South Africa consumer price inflation slows to 3.1% y/y in December

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation slowed to 3.1% year-on-year in December from 3.2% in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose to 0.2% in December from 0.0% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 3.3% year-on-year in December, the same as in November. On a month-on-month basis core inflation quickened to 0.2% from 0.0% previously.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

