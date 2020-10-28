South Africa consumer price inflation drops to 3.0% y/y in September

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation fell to 3.0% year on year in September from 3.1% in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.2% in September from 0.2% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was flat at 3.3% year on year in September. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was also flat at 0.2%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

