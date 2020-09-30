South Africa consumer price inflation dips to 3.1% y/y in August

World Markets

South Africa's headline consumer price inflation slowed to 3.1% year-on-year in August from 3.2% in July, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.2% in August from 1.3% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, quickened to 3.3% year-on-year in August compared with a rate of 3.2% in July. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell, to 0.2% from 0.7% previously.

