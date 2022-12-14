South Africa consumer inflation slows to 7.4% y/y in November

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 7.4% year on year in November from 7.6% in October, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.3% in November compared to 0.4% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 5.0% year on year in November, same as the previous month. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.1% in November, compared to 0.5% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

