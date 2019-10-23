South Africa consumer inflation slows to 4.1% yr-on-yr in Sept

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in September, from 4.3% in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis price-growth was flat, at 0.3%, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.

Core inflation - which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - slowed to 4% year-on-year in September versus 4.3% in August, while on a month-on-month basis prices rose 0.2%, compared with a 0.1% increase in the prior month.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Tim Cocks)

