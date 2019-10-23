World Markets

South Africa consumer inflation slows to 4.1% yr-on-yr in Sept

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in September, from 4.3% in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in September, from 4.3% in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis price-growth was flat, at 0.3%, the same rate of increase as in the previous month.

Core inflation - which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - slowed to 4% year-on-year in September versus 4.3% in August, while on a month-on-month basis prices rose 0.2%, compared with a 0.1% increase in the prior month.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Tim Cocks)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular