World Markets

South Africa consumer inflation slows to 4.1% y/y in March

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published

South Africa's headline consumer price inflation slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in March, from 4.6% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in March, from 4.6% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was at 0.3% in March, from 1.0% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, slowed to 3.7% year-on-year in March compared with a rate of 3.8% in February. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell to 0.6%, from 1.2% in the prior month.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular