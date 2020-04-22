South Africa consumer inflation slows to 4.1% y/y in March

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in March, from 4.6% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was at 0.3% in March, from 1.0% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, slowed to 3.7% year-on-year in March compared with a rate of 3.8% in February. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell to 0.6%, from 1.2% in the prior month.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Alexander Winning)

