World Markets

South Africa consumer inflation slows to 3.0% y/y in April

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 3.0% year-on-year in April, its lowest in nearly 15 years, from 4.1% in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 3.0% year-on-year in April, its lowest in nearly 15 years, from 4.1% in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at -0.5% in April from a 0.3% increase the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, slowed to 3.2% year-on-year in April compared with a rate of 3.7% in March. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell to rate of -0.2%, from 0.6% previously. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Alexander Winning) ((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAFRICA ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular