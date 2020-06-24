South Africa consumer inflation slows to 3.0% y/y in April

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed to 3.0% year-on-year in April, its lowest in nearly 15 years, from 4.1% in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at -0.5% in April from a 0.3% increase the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, slowed to 3.2% year-on-year in April compared with a rate of 3.7% in March. On a month-on-month basis core inflation fell to rate of -0.2%, from 0.6% previously.

