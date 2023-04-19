South Africa consumer inflation rises to 7.1% y/y in March

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation rose to 7.1% year on year in March from 7.0% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 1.0% in March compared to 0.7% the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 5.2% year on year in March, from 5.2% the previous month.

In month-on-month terms core inflation was at 0.8% versus 0.8% in February.

