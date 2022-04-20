World Markets

South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.9% y/y in March

Alexander Winning Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation rose to 5.9% year on year in March from 5.7% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday, slightly less than the 6.0% that analysts had forecast.

March consumer inflation was 1.0% from 0.6% in February, in line with economists' predictions.

The March figures mean inflation remained within the central bank's 3%-6% target range.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI at each of its last three monetary policy meetings to combat price pressures.

Last month the SARB cited inflation risks linked to the war in Ukraine and said inflation was forecast to breach its target band in the second quarter.

Stats SA data on Wednesday showed core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.8% year on year in March from 3.5% in February, and to 0.8% month on month from 0.5% previously.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

