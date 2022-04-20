South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.9% y/y in March

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation rose to 5.9% year on year in March from 5.7% in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday, slightly less than the 6.0% that analysts had forecast.

March consumer inflation was 1.0% from 0.6% in February, in line with economists' predictions.

The March figures mean inflation remained within the central bank's 3%-6% target range.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI at each of its last three monetary policy meetings to combat price pressures.

Last month the SARB cited inflation risks linked to the war in Ukraine and said inflation was forecast to breach its target band in the second quarter.

Stats SA data on Wednesday showed core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 3.8% year on year in March from 3.5% in February, and to 0.8% month on month from 0.5% previously.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.