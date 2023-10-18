South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.4% y/y in September

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation rose to 5.4% year-on-year in September from 4.8% in August ZACPIY=ECI, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The statistics agency said core inflation ZACPYY=ECI, which excludes food and fuel costs, fell to 4.5% year-on-year in September from 4.8% in August.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

