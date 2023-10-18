News & Insights

South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.4% y/y in September

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

October 18, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation rose to 5.4% year-on-year in September from 4.8% in August ZACPIY=ECI, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The statistics agency said core inflation ZACPYY=ECI, which excludes food and fuel costs, fell to 4.5% year-on-year in September from 4.8% in August.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
