South Africa consumer inflation rises to 4.5% y/y in January

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer price inflation quickened to 4.5% year on year in January, from 4.0% in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was at 0.3% in January, the same rate as in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 3.7% year on year in January compared with a rate of 3.8% in December. On a month-on-month basis core inflation increased 0.1%, from 0.2% in the prior month.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Alexander Winning)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.