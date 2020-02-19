World Markets

South Africa consumer inflation rises to 4.5% y/y in January

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's headline consumer price inflation quickened to 4.5% year on year in January, from 4.0% in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, price growth was at 0.3% in January, the same rate as in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, fell to 3.7% year on year in January compared with a rate of 3.8% in December. On a month-on-month basis core inflation increased 0.1%, from 0.2% in the prior month.

