South Africa consumer inflation quickens to 7.6% y/y in October

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.6% year on year in October from 7.5% in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.4% October from 0.1% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 5.0% year on year in October, from 4.7% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.5% in October, same as the previous month.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.