South Africa consumer inflation quickens to 3.3% y/y in October

South Africa's headline consumer price inflation quickened to 3.3% year on year in October from 3.0% in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.3% in October from 0.2% in the previous month.

Core inflation rose to 3.4% year on year in October. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.2%.

