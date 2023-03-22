South Africa consumer inflation higher than forecast at 7.0% y/y in February

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation rose to 7.0% year on year in February from 6.9% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.7% in February compared to -0.1% in the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the year on year figure to come in at 6.9% and month on month at 0.6%.

The South African Reserve Bank has raised interest rates at its last eight monetary policy meetings to tame inflation.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 5.2% year on year in February, from 4.9% the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.8% in February, compared to 0.2% in January.

