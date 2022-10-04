South Africa central bank says power cuts to weigh on 2022 growth

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday it estimates that scheduled power cuts implemented by utility Eskom will shave about 1.0 percentage points from 2022 economic growth.

Electricity outages in Africa's most industrialised nation have reached record levels this year as Eskom, saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations, has struggled to meet demand.

"The SARB estimates that load-shedding will shave about 1.0 percentage points from growth in 2022, which is an additional 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous Monetary Policy Review," the central bank said in its October Monetary Policy Review released on Tuesday.

In September, the SARB had projected economic growth of 1.9% for 2022, down from an earlier estimate of 2.0%.

Although the economy had now recovered to pre-pandemic levels, rising domestic inflation and worsening electricity supply would continue to add downward pressure, the central bank said.

The bank added that it expected headline inflation to moderate to 6.5% in 2022, above the target range of between 3-6%. It suggested that further rate hikes would be needed to achieve a stable and lower inflation rate.

Last month, the SARB delivered another big interest rate hike, raising its repurchase rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 6.25% as it battles to bring inflation back to target.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Ed Osmond)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.