World Markets

South Africa calls on MTN, Ghana to resolve $773 mln tax dispute

January 27, 2023 — 11:52 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds detail, context

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor on Friday called on mobile operator MTN Group MTNJ.J and the Ghana Revenue Authority to find a solution to a $773 million tax dispute.

Earlier this month MTN said the Ghana Revenue Authority issued the company's subsidiary MTN Ghana MTNGH.GH with a bill for back taxes after auditing it for the years 2014 to 2018 and inferring that it had under-declared its revenue by about 30% during the period.

MTN, which has a presence in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East, said at the time that it disputed the "accuracy and basis" of the assessment and that it would fight it.

Minister Pandor was briefed on the issue this week and called "on the parties involved to do everything possible to find an amicable solution," South Africa's Department Of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.