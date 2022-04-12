World Markets

South Africa c.bank says economic recovery threatened by inflation

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

South Africa's central bank said on Tuesday in a biannual review of its monetary policy stance that a continued economic recovery was threatened by inflation, as price pressures had risen markedly.

Adds quotes, detail

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank said on Tuesday in a biannual review of its monetary policy stance that a continued economic recovery was threatened by inflation, as price pressures had risen markedly.

The bank added that it expected monetary policy to remain accommodative and in a presentation accompanying the review described the policy trajectory as "threading the needle between support and inflation risk".

"Domestic inflation could surprise higher if the hostilities in Ukraine continue to intensify or if oil and gas supplies are additionally constrained," the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said. "The upward drift in inflation expectations and sharply higher producer prices further tilt the inflation risk to the upside."

The SARB has raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI at each of its last three monetary policy meetings by 25 basis points, taking it to 4.25%.

At its meeting last month it cited inflation risks linked to the war in Ukraine and said inflation was forecast to breach its 3%-6% target band in the second quarter.

Annual consumer inflation stood at 5.7% in February, the latest month for which data are available. March figures are due next week.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Promit Mukherjee and James Macharia Chege)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular