News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa business activity falls in October - PMI

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

November 03, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South African private sector activity fell in October after holding steady in September, hurt by weak customer demand and high fuel prices, a survey showed on Friday.

The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.9 in October from 49.9 in September, moving further below the 50-point line that separates growth from contraction.

It was the first notable decline in business conditions since July and prompted a rapid cut to firms' procurement levels, S&P said.

On the positive side, lower demand for inputs helped cool the rate of cost inflation. Staff numbers at South African firms also expanded for the third successive month, the survey showed.

"Input cost inflation slid to the lowest level in just over two years, as a sharp drop in input demand and slower wage hikes helped to cool inflationary pressures," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Nevertheless, output charges continued to rise at an above-average rate, signalling that consumer prices will continue to rise rapidly as firms pass on previously-absorbed cost burdens."

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.