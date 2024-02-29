South Africa budget deficit at 54.66 bln rand in January

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a budget deficit of 54.66 billion rand ($2.84 billion) in January, compared to a deficit of 78.63 billion rand in the same month a year earlier, National Treasury data showed on Thursday.

($1 = 19.2165 rand)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

