News & Insights

World Markets

South Africa budget deficit at 54.66 bln rand in January

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

February 29, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a budget deficit of 54.66 billion rand ($2.84 billion) in January, compared to a deficit of 78.63 billion rand in the same month a year earlier, National Treasury data showed on Thursday.

($1 = 19.2165 rand)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.