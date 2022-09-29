South Africa bans consultancy Bain from state contracts for 10 years

Adds Bain comment

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Treasury said on Thursday it has banned consultancy Bain & Company from doing business with the state for 10 years for its role in alleged corrupt practices in the country.

"The effective date of restriction is 5 September 2022 until 4 September 2032 for engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices related to a SARS contract," the Treasury said in an email response to Reuters, referring to the South African Revenue Service.

"The restriction will apply to any other contract for services awarded to Bain & Co in the public sector."

Bain & Company said it disagreed with the ban and was considering it options.

"We were given no notice of or opportunity to respond to the restriction but intend to continue to engage and cooperate with the South African authorities on this matter," the company said in a statement.

A South African inquiry into large-scale corruption under former President Jacob Zuma found this year that Bain's advisory work at SARS had helped undermine the revenue service.

In 2018 the U.S.-headquartered consultancy admitted that its work for the tax agency fell short of its standards, and refunded all the fees and interest that it had earned from its work for SARS.

In an open letter addressed to the South African community in August, Bain South Africa Managing Partner Stephen York said the company regretted playing any role in the damage to the tax agency.

"We are ashamed of what happened at SARS, but we would like to get back to the work of helping the South African economy grow," read the letter.

Bain was hired by SARS for a restructuring plan in 2015.

The British government imposed a three-year ban on Bain from tendering for public contracts due to its "grave professional misconduct" in South Africa, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Aug. 3.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Angus MacSwan and David Evans)

