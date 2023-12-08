South Africa appoints Marokane as CEO of power utility Eskom

Adds Marokane's expected joining date, context in paragraphs 2-3

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dan Marokane has been appointed as South African state power utility Eskom's new Chief Executive Officer, the government's Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement on Friday.

Marokane will join Eskom no later than March 31 of next year, said Pravin Gordhan, public enterprises minister.

The utility has been without a permanent CEO since February when then-CEO Andre de Ruyter left with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

