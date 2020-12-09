South Africa appoints interim board at national airline SAA

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday that it had appointed an interim board of directors at South African Airways (SAA), which has been under a form of bankruptcy protection for a year.

The six-member board will be responsible for oversight of state-owned SAA once its administrators receive the funding needed for a restructuring plan and hand back control of the airline.

SAA has not made a profit in almost a decade, and its administrators suspended all operations in late September when funds ran low. Creditors have approved the restructuring plan, but the required bailout money is yet to flow to the airline from the government.

The Department of Public Enterprises said the board would be chaired by Geoffrey Qhena, a former chief executive of South African state development finance institution the Industrial Development Corporation.

Other non-executive directors include Nick Fadugba, who previously led the African Airlines Association.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.