South 32's Appin coal mine workers to begin industrial action - union

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Workers at South 32 Ltd's S32.AX Appin coal mine will begin industrial action for a week starting Wednesday to negotiate higher pay, Australia's Mining & Energy Union said.

The union notified the Perth-based miner of its workers' intention to take five- to six-hour stoppages across all shifts at the metallurgical coal mine starting Wednesday night till Aug. 31.

South 32, which will report its full-year earnings on Thursday, was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

