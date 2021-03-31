South 32 has offered extra support for S.African coal unit sale to Seriti Resources

MELBOURNE, April 1 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Thursday it had provided additional support to underpin a sustainable sale of its South African energy coal business to mining group Seriti Resources.

Key elements include $200 million to fund rehabilitation activity at the South African mines and a $50 million facility with a subsidiary of Seriti, South32 said.

South32 said it released more divestment details because it had become aware parts of its negotiations had become public.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.