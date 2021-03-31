World Markets

South 32 has offered extra support for S.African coal unit sale to Seriti Resources

Contributors
Melanie Burton Reuters
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

South32 Ltd said on Thursday it had provided additional support to underpin a sustainable sale of its South African energy coal business to mining group Seriti Resources.

MELBOURNE, April 1 (Reuters) - South32 Ltd S32.AX said on Thursday it had provided additional support to underpin a sustainable sale of its South African energy coal business to mining group Seriti Resources.

Key elements include $200 million to fund rehabilitation activity at the South African mines and a $50 million facility with a subsidiary of Seriti, South32 said.

South32 said it released more divestment details because it had become aware parts of its negotiations had become public.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular