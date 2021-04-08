Sources: Amazon Planning Its Annual Prime Day Event for June This Year

Last year, with much of the United States still in the grip of pandemic-related delivery delays and restocking issues as well as general COVID-19 economic fallout, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) postponed its Prime Day sales event from its usual July schedule to October. Prime Day, which actually lasts for several days, has become a significant "shopping holiday" for consumers who watch the giant retailer's listings for bargains.

Compensating for last year's delayed Prime Day, Amazon is planning to move the event up a month to June, according to several people providing information to Recode and other news outlets. The start date of the sale, which could span two days like 2020's Prime Day, is still uncertain.

Image source: Getty Images.

Prime Day, now in its seventh year, is likely to feature an even larger number of brands on sale than last year, Men's Health reports. Some of the most popular discounted categories, based on previous years' sales, are likely to be electronics and other tech items, household goods, and appliances.

Amazon is looking forward to continued success in the future, despite the drop-off in coronavirus related panic buying as COVID-19 ebbs. CEO Jeff Bezos expects the giant company to gain even more ground thanks to the Biden administration's upcoming infrastructure plan. The plan includes road improvements that could speed delivery, and broadband internet infrastructure expansion that could extend the reach of Amazon's streaming video services and other online offerings into the more remote areas of the country.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920.0 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940.0 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.