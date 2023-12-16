Sourcenext (TYO:4344) Price Target Decreased by 6.76% to 351.90

The average one-year price target for Sourcenext (TYO:4344) has been revised to 351.90 / share. This is an decrease of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 377.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 343.40 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.00% from the latest reported closing price of 170.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sourcenext. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4344 is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 3,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,100K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,061K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4344 by 4.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 624K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 385K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.