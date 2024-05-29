Source Rock Royalties Posts Record Q1 Growth

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSE:SRR) has released an update.

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. reported a stellar first quarter in 2024 with a 34% increase in royalty production and a 25% rise in royalty revenue compared to the same period last year. The company also saw a notable 30% jump in adjusted EBITDA and continued its commitment to shareholder returns, declaring dividends with a stable payout ratio of 61%. Amid these robust financial results, Source Rock is actively looking to expand its royalty acquisitions, leveraging its solid working capital position and consistent cash flow.

