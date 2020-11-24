Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.89 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 256% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.2, the dividend yield is 9.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOR was $39.2, representing a -5.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.34 and a 61.81% increase over the 52 week low of $24.23.

