Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that SOR the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.59, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOR was $45.59, representing a -2.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.98 and a 40.93% increase over the 52 week low of $32.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

