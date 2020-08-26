Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SOR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.17, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOR was $37.17, representing a -10.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.34 and a 53.43% increase over the 52 week low of $24.23.

