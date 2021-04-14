Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.24, the dividend yield is 5.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOR was $44.24, representing a -1.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.89 and a 45.19% increase over the 52 week low of $30.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.