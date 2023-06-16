Sour Session Barely Dents Wall Street's Big Weekly Win

The major indexes closed Friday lower, after toeing the breakeven line for most of the session. The S&P 500 logged a minor loss, but locked in its fifth-straight winning week -- its best such streak since November 2021. Likewise, the Nasdaq marked its eighth consecutive weekly win, locking in its best run since March 2019, while the Dow snagged its third positive week in a row. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) lost for a third-straight week.

5 Things to Know Today

Dr. Mandy Cohen is U.S. President Joe Biden's nomination for director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (CNBC) The amount of money the Federal Reserve lent banks rose for a sixth-straight week. (MarketWatch) Amazon.com's billion-dollar acquisition. Why call traders love this space tourism stock. Events and organizations to support on Juneteenth.

Oil Gains, Gold Loses for the Week

Oil futures marked a 2.3% gain for the week, as investors kept their eyes on Chinese crude demand. July-dated crude added $1.16, or 1.6%, to close at $71.78 per barrel on the day.

Gold futures posted a modest 0.3% loss for the week. For the session, however, August-dated gold added 50 cents, or less than 0.1%, to close at $1,971.20 an ounce.

