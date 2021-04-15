Sour Patch Kids Invites Fans To Guess Mystery Flavor For Chance To Win $50,000

(RTTNews) - The Sour Patch Kids brand is introducing an all-new mystery flavor and will invite fans to play "detective" for a chance to win $50,000 and other instant prizes, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) said in a statement on Thursday.

Mondelez noted that Candy fans will be able to purchase the new Mystery flavor Sour Patch Kids at retailers nationwide and then can submit their guesses at Mystery.SourPatchKids.com for the prizes.

Every week through July, the Mystery Kid will take over the Sour Patch Kids social media to reveal new clues and call on fans to figure out the flavor. The other Kids will also make special appearances on social media by revealing random sour or sweet clues.

The Mystery flavor will be revealed in August and one lucky winner will be awarded the $50,000 grand prize.

