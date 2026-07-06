SOUN's Q1 Auto & IoT AI Business Jumps 88% YoY: Can Momentum Hold?

SoundHound AI SOUN reported strong first-quarter results in its automotive and IoT AI business, reflecting continued traction across automotive customers and connected-device integrations.



In the first quarter of 2026, SoundHound stated that its automotive and IoT AI business grew 88% year over year, excluding the impact of acquisitions. The figure is notable given the company’s active M&A backdrop, making organic growth an important indicator of core voice AI traction. Overall revenues increased 52% year over year to $44.2 million, with growth led by financial services and automotive.



Automotive growth was supported by new and expanded customer commitments. During the quarter, SoundHound signed a seven-figure commitment with a prominent Japanese auto manufacturer to deploy its voice assistant globally. The company also expanded into South America with a multinational OEM, indicating a broader geographic reach in the automotive market.



SoundHound’s IoT activity adds another device-based growth channel. The company signed an agreement to integrate its Voice AI into Walmart’s ONN TV brand and noted progress in voice commerce as multiple TV and well-known automotive brands integrate its solution. These agreements broaden the use cases for SOUN’s voice AI across connected-device platforms.



The monetization profile could also improve as automakers upgrade from pre-GenAI voice systems to GenAI and live GenAI capabilities. Higher-priced upgrades create an opportunity for SOUN to increase revenue per unit, while live GenAI adds a renewal component that could support a more recurring revenue profile over time.



SOUN’s organic growth is supported by expanding OEM relationships, higher-value GenAI upgrades, live GenAI renewal opportunities and a broader connected-device footprint. These drivers likely give the automotive and IoT business a stronger base to remain a meaningful contributor to organic growth in the upcoming periods.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound’s shares have lost 42.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 34.8%. At the same time frame, other industry players, including C3.ai, Inc. AI and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, have declined 64.6% and 54.6%, respectively.

SOUN Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



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SOUN stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.25, slightly below the industry average of 11.53. Then again, other industry players, such as C3.ai and BigBear.ai, have P/S ratios of 6.26 and 10.95, respectively.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has widened from 13 cents to 18 cents in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



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The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 38.5% year over year fall in 2026. Conversely, industry players like BigBear.ai are likely to witness growth of 69.5% year over year in 2026 earnings. C3.ai is likely to project a rise of 39.3% in 2027 earnings.

SOUN’s Zank Rank

SOUN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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