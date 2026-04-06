Is SOUN's Agentic AI a New Growth Driver Following the Qualitas Deal?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN recently extended its long-standing partnership with Qualitas through its agentic AI platform. The Mexican auto insurance company has deployed its Agentic AI platform, moving beyond simple customer interaction into autonomous execution.



SoundHound’s next-generation Agentic AI platform will offer Qualitas an ease in addressing complex customer calls through more natural conversations and sophisticated reasoning. This will help the latter to increase call containment, reduce human escalations and improve end-to-end resolutions for customers. This transition represents a shift from passive voice assistants to active digital workers capable of navigating complex insurance workflows, verifying policy details and executing resolutions with minimal human intervention.



Notably, SoundHound has demonstrated that the key to success in this sector is the "containment rate," or the percentage of calls resolved entirely by AI. Since the collaboration with Qualitas in 2022, SOUN’s AI platform now supports roughly 100,000 monthly calls, highlighting both growing adoption and operational scale. The system is already handling a majority of high-frequency requests autonomously, including 74% of roadside assistance cases, more than two-thirds of partial theft claims and over 75% of broken glass incidents. These metrics underscore the platform’s ability to deliver measurable efficiency gains, reducing reliance on human agents while improving speed and consistency in claims processing.



Through its partnership with Qualitas, SoundHound is effectively testing whether claims automation can evolve from targeted deployments to enterprise-wide adoption. If execution continues to scale, this model could signal a broader inflection point — where AI not only enhances operational efficiency but fundamentally reshapes how insurance claims are processed and resolved.

Competitive Landscape: Alphabet and AppLovin

Among enterprise-focused rivals, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google Cloud and AppLovin Corporation APP stand out as significant competitors to SoundHound, though they approach the market from distinct strategic angles.



Alphabet’s Google Cloud leverages its Dialogflow and the newly introduced Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience to provide a massive, scalable ecosystem for conversational AI. Alphabet’s primary advantage lies in its "Universal Commerce Protocol," which aims to set an open standard for agentic commerce, allowing AI to search and complete transactions across the web.



Meanwhile, AppLovin has emerged as a high-growth competitor by transitioning from a mobile gaming specialist into an AI ad-tech powerhouse. Its AXON 2.0 engine uses predictive AI algorithms to automate complex real-time decisions, a technical feat that mirrors SoundHound’s agentic orchestration. While AppLovin currently dominates the mobile advertising space, its 2026 expansion into e-commerce and self-serve AI tools for small-to-medium businesses puts it on a collision course with SoundHound.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have declined 10.8% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry but underperforming the broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.

SOUN One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.72, below the industry’s average of 12.44.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged at 9 cents, narrower than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank



SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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