Soundwill Holdings’ Strategic Auction Moves

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Soundwill Holdings (HK:0878) has released an update.

Soundwill Holdings Limited is poised to either bid on remaining shares or sell its substantial holding of Haven Court Properties, with implications under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. If they win the auction, they’ll acquire an additional 11.5% interest; if not, they could sell their 88.5% stake to an independent third party. Approval from shareholders is sought at an upcoming Special General Meeting, backed by significant voting commitments from major stakeholders.

