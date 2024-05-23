Soundwill Holdings Shareholders Back All AGM Resolutions

Soundwill Holdings (HK:0878) has released an update.

Soundwill Holdings Limited has reported the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, approval of dividends, re-election of directors, and the authorization of share repurchase and issuance mandates. The meeting, with full director attendance, validated the company’s plans without any opposition from the shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0878 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.