Soundwill Holdings Shareholders Back All AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Soundwill Holdings (HK:0878) has released an update.

Soundwill Holdings Limited has reported the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, approval of dividends, re-election of directors, and the authorization of share repurchase and issuance mandates. The meeting, with full director attendance, validated the company’s plans without any opposition from the shareholders.

