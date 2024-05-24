News & Insights

Soundwill Holdings Launches Share Option Scheme

May 24, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Soundwill Holdings (HK:0878) has released an update.

Soundwill Holdings Limited has announced the successful adoption of their Share Option Scheme, which has been approved by the Stock Exchange for listing and dealing. The scheme became effective on May 24, 2024, following the meeting of all required conditions as detailed in the company’s recent circular.

