Soundwill Holdings Launches Share Option Scheme

Soundwill Holdings (HK:0878) has released an update.

Soundwill Holdings Limited has announced the successful adoption of their Share Option Scheme, which has been approved by the Stock Exchange for listing and dealing. The scheme became effective on May 24, 2024, following the meeting of all required conditions as detailed in the company’s recent circular.

For further insights into HK:0878 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.