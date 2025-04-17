SoundThinking, Inc. Appoints Burton Goldfield to Board of Directors

SoundThinking appoints Burton Goldfield to its Board of Directors, enhancing leadership with his extensive executive experience.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SoundThinking, Inc.





(Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the appointment of Burton Goldfield to its Board of Directors effective April 17, 2025. He will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Compensation and Human Capital Committee, with the committee appointments to become effective as of the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.





"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of SoundThinking,” said Mr. Goldfield. “I have held a long-time admiration for this company’s passion and mission-driven purpose to create safer, more connected communities. This is a great company with a bright future, and well positioned to capitalize on the strong demands for public safety and security. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring my insights and perspectives as part of the stewardship of the company going forward."





Mr. Goldfield brings decades of executive leadership experience, most notably as the former President and CEO of TriNet Group, Inc., where he led the company through its initial public offering in March 2014 and transformed the company into a



leading cloud-based HR provider



and PEO (



Professional Employer Organization



). His tenure was marked by strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and a strong focus on innovation and customer success. To expand TriNet's market reach and strengthen the company's ability to serve more clients, Mr. Goldfield led the company to acquire Gevity, AccordHR, SOI, ExpenseCloud, Ambrose, Zenefits and



Clarus R+D Solutions LLC



. Mr. Goldfield also oversaw the unveiling of TriNet’s new brand identity, which underscored continued commitment to the growth and innovation of SMBs.





Prior to TriNet, Mr. Goldfield was CEO at Ketera Technologies, a Santa Clara-based SaaS provider to Fortune 2000 companies. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations at Hyperion Solutions Corporation and Vice President of Worldwide Sales for IBM Corporation's Rational Software division. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of EvoNexus, Inc. and as the Chairman of the Board at FinancialForce.





Mr. Goldfield has been recognized for his exceptional leadership, including "Most Admired CEO" by the San Francisco Business Times and Gold Award winner for "CEO of the Year" by the CEO World Awards. He has contributed articles to Forbes magazine and other publications.





“We are excited to welcome Burton to the Board of Directors during this important time in SoundThinking’s evolution. Burton brings a demonstrated track record of transformational leadership in scaling high-growth companies, navigating complex market environments, and driving stockholder value, which will be a tremendous asset as the Company continues to execute its strategic vision,” said Pascal Levensohn, Chair of the Board.







About SoundThinking







SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter



®



, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe



®



, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor



®



, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work



®



Company.







Company Contact:







Alan Stewart, CFO





SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (510) 794-3100







astewart@soundthinking.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Ankit Hira





Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (203) 546-0444









ahira@soleburystrat.com







