SoundThinking, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Presentation

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SoundThinking, Inc.





(Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings and its presentation at an upcoming investor conference.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Date







SoundThinking will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029





International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029





Conference ID: 13751116





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay



here



and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at



www.soundthinking.com



.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 11, 2025.





U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853





International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415





Replay ID: 13751116







Upcoming Investor Conference







Ralph Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the



ROTH Conference



being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California on Monday, March 17, 2025.





A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.soundthinking.com/



. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Roth representative or SoundThinking’s investor relations team at ahira@soleburystrat.com.







About SoundThinking







SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 300 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter



®



, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe



®



, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work



®



Company.







Company Contact:







Alan Stewart, CFO





SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (510) 794-3100







astewart@soundthinking.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Ankit Hira





Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (203) 546-0444









ahira@soleburystrat.com







