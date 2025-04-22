SoundThinking, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SoundThinking will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 13 and participate in several investor conferences in May and June.

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SoundThinking, Inc.





(Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2025 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.







First Quarter 2025 Earnings Date







SoundThinking will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029





International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029





Conference ID: 13752871





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay



here



and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.soundthinking.com



.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, May 27, 2025.





U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853





International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415





Replay ID: 13752871







Upcoming Investor Conferences







Ralph Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Stewart, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:









Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation Expo 2025



at Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Alan Stewart will present that day. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.



Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation Expo 2025 at Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Alan Stewart will present that day. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.





Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference



, virtually on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and at the Wolfe Research NYC Offices, 757 Third Ave, 5



th



Floor, New York, New York on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Ralph Clark and Alan Stewart will participate in one-on-one and small group investor meetings on those days.



Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference , virtually on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and at the Wolfe Research NYC Offices, 757 Third Ave, 5 Floor, New York, New York on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Ralph Clark and Alan Stewart will participate in one-on-one and small group investor meetings on those days.





ROTH London Conference



at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, U.K. on Wednesday, June 25. Alan Stewart will participate in one-on-one and small group investor meetings that day.











For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact SoundThinking’s investor relations team at ahira@soleburystrat.com.







About SoundThinking







SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.







Company Contact:







Alan Stewart, CFO





SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (510) 794-3100







astewart@soundthinking.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Ankit Hira





Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (203) 546-0444









ahira@soleburystrat.com







