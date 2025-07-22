SoundThinking, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 12

SoundThinking, Inc. will host a conference call on August 12, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

SoundThinking, Inc., a prominent public safety technology provider, has announced a conference call scheduled for August 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, which ended on June 30. The company will issue a press release with the financial results before the call, which will be hosted by management and include a question-and-answer session. Participants can join the call via U.S. and international dial-in numbers, and a live audio webcast will also be available. Additionally, a replay of the call will be accessible after the event. SoundThinking offers AI- and data-driven solutions for public safety, servicing over 300 customers and 2,100 agencies with its various platforms and products.

SoundThinking is set to discuss its financial results for Q2 2025 in an upcoming conference call, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company serves over 300 customers and has collaborated with approximately 2,100 agencies, highlighting its significant market presence and impact in the public safety sector.

SoundThinking's product offerings include advanced AI-driven solutions for law enforcement, which positions the company at the forefront of technological innovation in public safety.

The designation as a Great Place to Work® Company enhances its reputation as an employer, potentially attracting top talent and increasing employee satisfaction.

None

FAQ

When will SoundThinking's conference call take place?

SoundThinking's conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I listen to the conference call?

A live audio webcast will be available, and you can also dial in using U.S. number 877-407-8029 or international number 1-201-689-8029.

What is the Conference ID for the call?

The Conference ID for the call is 13754600.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available starting from 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on August 12, 2025, until August 26, 2025.

What does SoundThinking specialize in?

SoundThinking specializes in AI- and data-driven public safety technology solutions for law enforcement and security professionals.

FREMONT, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SoundThinking, Inc.





(Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology provider, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2025 ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029





International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029





Conference ID: 13754600





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay



here



and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.soundthinking.com



.





A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Tuesday, August 26, 2025.





U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853





International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415





Replay ID: 13754600







About SoundThinking







SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter



®



, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe



®



, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor



®



, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work



®



Company.







Company Contact:







Alan Stewart, CFO





SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (510) 794-3100







astewart@soundthinking.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Ankit Hira





Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.





+1 (203) 546-0444









ahira@soleburystrat.com







