SoundHound's Enterprise AI Momentum: A Major Revenue Engine?

SoundHound AI's SOUN enterprise segment is rapidly emerging as a core growth engine, supported by strong adoption across industries and expanding use cases. The company delivered nearly 100% revenue growth in 2025 to $168.9 million, reflecting rising demand for enterprise-grade conversational and agentic AI solutions. This momentum is increasingly tied to enterprises seeking automation and efficiency amid AI-driven disruption of traditional software models.



A key driver is SoundHound’s Agentic AI platform, which enables businesses to automate complex workflows across customer service, finance, healthcare and telecom. The company closed more than 100 enterprise deals in the fourth quarter alone, spanning banks, insurers, healthcare networks and global enterprises. Enterprise deployments are delivering measurable outcomes, such as reducing labor costs by 20% in telecom billing operations and handling more than one-third of patient scheduling in healthcare systems. These tangible ROI benefits are accelerating adoption and expanding deal sizes.



Another structural advantage is SoundHound’s outcome-based pricing model, which aligns revenues with customer success. As automation rates improve, often exceeding 90% containment in some use cases, customers generate more value, and SoundHound captures higher revenues per interaction. This creates a scalable, recurring revenue stream with built-in upsell potential through platform upgrades and expanded use cases.



Moreover, the company’s broad vertical penetration — from financial services and healthcare to retail and government — reduces customer concentration risks and strengthens pipeline visibility. Enterprise AI is also benefiting from cross-sell opportunities within SoundHound’s ecosystem, including voice commerce and omnichannel deployments.



Overall, SoundHound’s enterprise AI momentum appears to be transitioning from early adoption to scaled monetization. While profitability remains a work in progress, the segment’s rapid deal expansion, measurable customer outcomes and scalable pricing model position it as a major long-term revenue driver.

Key Competitors in Enterprise Voice AI

Among enterprise-focused rivals, International Business Machines’ IBM IBM Watson Assistant and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google Cloud Dialogflow stand out as strong competitors to SoundHound. IBM Watson Assistant is widely adopted across regulated industries, backed by strong enterprise-grade security, flexible customization and hybrid deployment capabilities. These features position IBM Watson as a preferred solution for large enterprises focused on reliability and compliance. Its no-code deployment tools and advanced analytics strengthen IBM Watson’s role in customer service automation.



Meanwhile, Alphabet’s Dialogflow benefits from deep integration with Google Cloud and extensive global language support, making Alphabet a key player in scalable conversational AI deployments. Its broader ecosystem advantage enables enterprises to seamlessly embed voice AI across a wide range of applications.



While IBM Watson emphasizes enterprise control and Alphabet focuses on ecosystem scale, SoundHound differentiates itself through its agentic AI architecture and outcome-based pricing. However, IBM Watson’s entrenched enterprise relationships and Alphabet’s cloud dominance highlight the competitive intensity in enterprise AI, wherein scale, data and platform integration remain critical success factors.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have plummeted 63.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s fall of 21.8%.

SOUN 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.4, below the industry’s average of 12.91.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has widened to 9 cents from 6 cents, although the expected loss remains narrower than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.