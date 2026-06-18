SoundHound's Drive-Thru AI Shows ROI: Can Restaurant Rollouts Scale?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is building a stronger case for restaurant automation, supported by early ROI evidence from its drive-thru voice AI deployments.



In the first quarter of 2026, management cited a major QSR customer analysis showing that locations deploying SoundHound’s drive-thru voice AI generated higher revenues than locations without the technology. The data point provides an early ROI reference for SOUN’s restaurant automation offering, particularly as operators focus on throughput, order accuracy and labor efficiency.



The restaurant opportunity is also broadening beyond order-taking automation. During the quarter, SoundHound cited increased cross-selling activity and stronger adoption of SoundHound Voice Insight, which provides operators with analysis of customer interactions and staff responses. These tools could support deeper customer relationships and broader account penetration over time.



Restaurants remain a relevant vertical for SoundHound because drive-thru operations are high-volume, labor-intensive and execution-sensitive. Automation that improves throughput and service consistency can offer a practical return on investment, particularly for quick-service operators focused on operational efficiency. SoundHound’s AI is designed to support order handling, improve service accuracy and assist employees in delivering faster service.



For SOUN, the key test is whether early customer evidence converts into broader restaurant rollout activity. If operators expand deployments across more locations and adopt adjacent analytics tools, the vertical could become a more meaningful contributor to SoundHound’s enterprise AI growth strategy.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound’s shares have lost 26.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 30.1%. At the same time frame, other industry players, including C3.ai, Inc. AI, have declined 57.4%, while BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI has fallen 2.1%.

SOUN’s Stock One-Year Price Performance



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SOUN stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.96, above the industry average of 11.89. Then again, other industry players, such as C3.ai and BigBear.ai, have P/S ratios of 6.67 and 12.11, respectively.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has widened from 9 cents to 18 cents in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



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The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 38.5% fall in 2026. Conversely, industry players like BigBear.ai are likely to witness growth of 69.5% year over year in 2026 earnings. C3.ai is likely to project a rise of 40% in fiscal 2027 earnings.

SOUN’s Zank Rank

SOUN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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