SoundHound's Amelia 7.0 Launch: A Turning Point for Voice AI?

SoundHound AI’s SOUN rollout of Amelia 7.0, unveiled on May 8, marks a significant milestone, shifting its voice AI suite from reactive assistants to fully agentic, voice-enabled AI agents that understand, reason and act autonomously. Built on the proprietary Agentic+ framework, these agents offer a hybrid of deterministic flows and generative AI. This enables them to complete multi-step tasks, like reordering prescriptions or resetting passwords, without human intervention.



Technically, Amelia 7.0 integrates Polaris ASR, delivering low latency and 99% intent recognition accuracy, alongside seamless LLM interoperability and enterprise-grade guardrails. This positions SoundHound not just as a voice AI player, but as a leader in agentic AI, a rapidly emergent category poised for exponential adoption across industries.



The timing is strategic. During the first quarter of 2025, SoundHound’s revenue jumped 151% year over year to $29.1 million, supported by expanded voice commerce in restaurants and automotive integrations. Though slightly below expectations, the company maintained strong guidance ($157–177 million for 2025), backed by a record pipeline and $246 million in cash with no debt.



Amelia 7.0 could be a catalyst, offering defenses against commoditization in speech-to-text markets and unlocking new revenue streams via autonomous agents in healthcare, finance, customer service, and more. Still, SoundHound must convert technological leadership into clear monetization, maintain competitive gross margins, and scale enterprise adoption amid macroeconomic pressures.



Amelia 7.0 is a transformative leap. If SoundHound can translate this tech into scale, the stock could enjoy a strong re-rating. However, execution is key, especially in proving ROI and driving profitable growth across diverse verticals.

Rising Competition in the Agentic Voice AI Space

As SoundHound pushes forward with Amelia 7.0, it faces mounting competition from both established tech giants and specialized AI players, who are also sculpting the voice AI frontier.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT, through its Azure OpenAI integrations and Nuance Communications unit, remains a formidable force. Nuance’s deep roots in healthcare voice automation and conversational AI give Microsoft a strong enterprise footprint. By embedding large language models into voice-enabled workflows, Microsoft is targeting the same high-value verticals, like finance and call centers, that SoundHound seeks to disrupt.



Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google, with its Assistant and Vertex AI platforms, is another heavyweight rival. Google Assistant is already embedded in millions of devices, and Vertex AI provides developers with customizable voice agents powered by Google's advanced speech-to-text and LLM models. Its scalability and ecosystem—spanning Android, Smart Home, and Workspace—present a serious challenge to SoundHound’s adoption in consumer and enterprise environments.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

SoundHound plunged 52.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 6.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, SOUN is trading at 20.65, higher than the industry’s 19.32.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2025 loss per share has remained unchanged at 16 cents per share. Nonetheless, the estimated figure reflects an improvement from the year-ago loss of $1.04 per share.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.