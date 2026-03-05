SoundHound's 59% Revenue Surge in 2025: What Does 2026 Hold?

SoundHound AI SOUN delivered another strong quarter to close 2025, highlighting accelerating demand for voice and conversational AI solutions. In fourth-quarter 2025, the company reported revenues of $55.1 million, reflecting a 59% year-over-year increase. For 2025, revenues nearly doubled to $168.9 million, underscoring the rapid adoption of AI-powered automation across industries.

Enterprise and AI Adoption Fuel Growth

SoundHound’s growth was driven by expanding enterprise AI deployments and strong customer adoption across multiple sectors. During the quarter, the company signed more than 100 new customer deals, spanning industries such as financial services, healthcare, retail and telecommunications.



The company is also benefiting from the shift toward “Agentic AI,” where intelligent systems can autonomously perform tasks and manage customer interactions. SoundHound’s platform is increasingly used to automate processes like appointment scheduling, billing inquiries and customer service interactions. In some cases, AI agents resolve more than 90% of inbound requests without human intervention, improving efficiency for clients and driving higher revenue per interaction.



Automotive and restaurant solutions remain key contributors as well. The company continues to expand partnerships with global automakers and restaurant chains, while also advancing voice commerce capabilities that allow users to place orders or make reservations directly through voice-enabled systems.

Outlook Points to Another Strong Year

Looking ahead, SoundHound expects 2026 revenues to be between $225 million and $260 million, indicating another year of robust growth.



With rising enterprise adoption, expanding industry partnerships and continued innovation in Agentic AI, SoundHound appears well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for conversational AI. However, investors will likely watch closely for progress toward profitability as the company balances rapid growth with ongoing investments in technology and market expansion.

Competition Intensifies in the Conversational AI Market

SoundHound operates in a rapidly expanding conversational AI and enterprise automation market where competition is intensifying. One notable rival is C3.ai AI. C3.ai provides enterprise AI applications used by governments and large corporations to automate operations, analyze data and improve decision-making. The company has been expanding its generative AI offerings, which overlap with SoundHound’s push into enterprise AI and automated customer engagement. While C3.ai focuses more broadly on enterprise analytics and AI workflows, it is also targeting industries like energy, manufacturing and defense where AI-driven automation is accelerating. As enterprises scale AI adoption, C3.ai remains a meaningful competitor for enterprise AI spending.



Another emerging rival is Veritone VERI. Veritone develops AI-powered platforms that enable businesses to manage and automate large volumes of audio and video data. The company’s aiWARE platform provides speech recognition, voice analytics and media intelligence capabilities, putting it in partial competition with SoundHound’s conversational AI stack. Veritone is increasingly positioning its technology for enterprise automation and intelligent media workflows. As Veritone expands its AI services across advertising, media and public-sector clients, it continues to compete with SoundHound in AI-driven voice and data analytics solutions.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

SoundHound shares have lost 35.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s 18% decline. SOUN stock has also lagged the broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500, as shown below.

SOUN's Price Performance



In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, SOUN is trading at 14.24, up from the industry’s 13.4.

SOUN's Valuation



Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOUN’s 2026 loss per share has widened to 6 cents from 5 cents. Yet, the estimated figure indicates an improvement from the year-ago reported loss of 13 cents per share.





