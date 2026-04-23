SoundHound vs. Cerence: Which Voice AI Stock Has Stronger Potential?

Voice artificial intelligence is becoming one of the most important software themes in 2026 as automakers, restaurants, enterprises and digital platforms look to improve customer engagement, automate workflows and create smarter user experiences. Two notable public companies in this space are SoundHound AI SOUN and Cerence CRNC, both of which specialize in conversational AI and voice-enabled solutions.



While both companies operate in voice AI, their business models differ. SoundHound is expanding across automotive, restaurants, customer service and enterprise automation, while Cerence has historically been strongest in automotive voice assistants and connected car software. Both are now pushing deeper into generative AI and agentic AI, making the comparison timely for investors.



Each stock has pulled back sharply year to date, but both have rebounded strongly over the past month. Investors may be wondering which offers the better risk-reward setup now. Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for SoundHound Stock

SoundHound has emerged as one of the more aggressive growth stories in AI software. The company reported 2025 revenue of $168.9 million, up 99% year over year, while fourth-quarter revenue climbed 59% to $55.1 million. Management said it closed a record number of enterprise deals in the quarter, highlighting strong demand across multiple verticals.



What makes SoundHound compelling is diversification. The company is no longer just an automotive voice platform. It is winning business in restaurants, telecom, healthcare, retail, financial services and hospitality. It also continues expanding in auto with wins in Japan, Korea, Europe and other global markets. That broad reach reduces dependence on any one industry.



Another key catalyst is the planned LivePerson acquisition. Management expects the combined business to create a $500 million revenue opportunity, expand enterprise relationships and strengthen its omnichannel presence across voice, messaging and digital customer interactions. If integrated well, the deal could materially scale SoundHound’s enterprise platform.



SoundHound also benefits from being viewed as an AI-native company rather than a legacy software provider trying to adapt. That positioning could help it win customers seeking next-generation automation solutions.



However, risks remain. SoundHound is still unprofitable on a non-GAAP basis, and investors are paying a premium for future growth execution.

The Case for Cerence Stock

Cerence offers a different investment profile. It is more established in automotive voice AI, with technology embedded in more than 525 million vehicles shipped globally. That scale, deep OEM relationships and domain expertise provide a meaningful competitive moat in the auto industry.



The company delivered strong fiscal first-quarter 2026 results. Revenue increased to $115.1 million from $50.9 million a year ago, while adjusted EBITDA reached $44.6 million. Free cash flow of $35.6 million marked a quarterly record, reflecting improving execution and cost discipline.



Cerence is also advancing its next-generation Cerence xUI platform, which integrates LLM-powered experiences for automakers. Management said it now has five significant xUI programs underway, with first production vehicles expected in 2026. The company recently expanded with BYD, one of the world’s leading EV makers, further validating demand for its technology.



Unlike SoundHound, Cerence is already showing stronger profitability and cash generation. That can be attractive in a market where investors increasingly reward disciplined AI companies rather than pure growth names.



Still, Cerence has challenges. Its business remains heavily tied to auto production cycles, OEM budgets and vehicle launch timing. Revenue can be lumpy due to licensing deals and patent settlements. In fact, a meaningful portion of the first-quarter revenue came from a one-time $49.5 million Samsung patent license payment, which may not repeat.

Market Momentum Tells an Interesting Story

Both stocks have struggled in 2026, but recent momentum has improved. SOUN shares are down 17.5% year to date, while CRNC has plunged 19.2%. Both have underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector but outperformed their Zacks Computers - IT Services industry benchmark on a relative basis.



In the past month, however, SOUN surged 29.3%, and CRNC rose 29.6%, showing renewed investor appetite for voice AI names. Cerence’s rebound likely reflects improving profitability and automotive wins, while SoundHound’s move appears tied to growth momentum and the LivePerson deal.

SOUN & CRNC 1-Month Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Gap Is Massive

The valuation contrast is stark. SoundHound trades at 14.09X forward sales, above the industry’s 12.44X multiple. Cerence trades at just 1.21X forward sales.



That discount suggests Cerence offers far more value on current fundamentals, while SoundHound reflects a premium growth multiple. For investors seeking cheaper AI exposure, Cerence stands out. For investors seeking high-growth optionality, SoundHound may justify its premium.

SOUN vs CRNC Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Revisions Favor Cerence

The Zacks Consensus Estimate trends currently favor Cerence. CRNC’s 2026 EPS estimate improved to 71 cents from 70 cents over the past 60 days, indicating stabilizing sentiment. The consensus estimate also calls for 2026 EPS to decline 6.6% year over year, despite revenue growth of 26.2%, suggesting margin or mix pressures.

For CRNC Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

By contrast, SoundHound’s expected 2026 loss widened to 9 cents from 6 cents. While revenue is projected to grow a stronger 37.8%, the estimate revision signals investors may need to wait longer for earnings leverage.

For SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Has Better Upside Potential Now?

Both companies have credible long-term opportunities in voice AI, but they appeal to different investor styles. SoundHound offers faster top-line growth, broader end-market exposure and potentially transformative upside from the LivePerson acquisition. Cerence offers profitability, automotive leadership, cash flow strength and a deeply discounted valuation.



Given current fundamentals, Cerence appears to hold the better upside potential now. Its low valuation, improving execution, rising EPS estimates and expanding xUI pipeline provide a more balanced risk-reward profile. SoundHound remains attractive for aggressive growth investors, but its premium multiple and ongoing losses raise execution risk.



With both stocks rated Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), conservative investors may prefer Cerence today, while higher-risk investors could favor SoundHound’s longer-term AI growth story. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.