SoundHound vs. Amazon: Which AI Voice Assistant Stock Wins?

Voice AI is becoming one of the most competitive and transformative segments of the artificial intelligence market. From in-car assistants and call-center automation to smart devices and enterprise AI agents, voice-driven interfaces are increasingly becoming the gateway through which users interact with AI systems. Two companies standing out in this evolving landscape are SoundHound AI SOUN and Amazon AMZN.



SoundHound is a pure-play conversational AI company focused on voice assistants and agentic AI platforms deployed across industries such as automotive, restaurants, retail and financial services. Amazon, meanwhile, integrates voice AI into a vast technology ecosystem spanning cloud computing, e-commerce, smart devices and advertising, with products like Alexa and AI tools embedded across its services.



Both companies are investing heavily in AI assistants and conversational interfaces, making them interesting comparables at a time when enterprises and consumers increasingly rely on voice-driven automation. However, their scale, business models and financial profiles differ significantly. Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for SoundHound Stock

SoundHound has emerged as one of the most focused companies in the conversational AI market. The company has built an ecosystem centered on its voice assistant platform and “Agentic AI” framework, which allows businesses to deploy intelligent conversational agents across multiple environments such as cars, mobile apps, TVs and customer service platforms. According to its latest results, the company generated $168.9 million in revenues in 2025, nearly doubling year over year, highlighting accelerating demand for enterprise AI solutions.



The company’s technology stack includes proprietary speech recognition models, voice commerce capabilities and enterprise AI agents that automate tasks such as customer support, drive-through ordering and financial service interactions. SoundHound is increasingly winning enterprise deals across automotive, telecommunications, retail and healthcare sectors. During the latest quarter, the company signed more than 100 customer deals and expanded relationships with global automakers and restaurant chains, demonstrating rising adoption of voice AI across industries.



A key strength for SoundHound is its platform-agnostic approach. Unlike big tech ecosystems that prioritize their own models, SoundHound’s architecture allows enterprises to combine third-party AI models with its proprietary technologies. This flexibility positions the company as a neutral AI infrastructure provider rather than a closed ecosystem.



The company is also pushing into emerging areas like voice commerce. Its solutions allow consumers to order food, book travel or make purchases through voice assistants embedded in vehicles or smart devices. Partnerships with merchants and platforms, such as OpenTable and Parkopedia, are expanding this ecosystem.



However, SoundHound faces challenges typical of early-stage AI companies. Despite rapid revenue growth, the firm remains unprofitable, reporting an adjusted EBITDA loss for 2025. Competition from tech giants such as Amazon, Alphabet’s Google GOOGL and Apple Inc. AAPL also remains intense, particularly in consumer voice assistants.



Still, SoundHound’s pure-play exposure to voice AI and strong enterprise adoption trends give it meaningful long-term growth potential if it can scale its platform and move toward profitability.

The Case for Amazon Stock

Amazon approaches voice AI from a fundamentally different position. Rather than focusing solely on conversational AI, the company integrates voice technology across its massive ecosystem of cloud computing, e-commerce, advertising and smart devices.



The company’s AWS cloud platform remains one of the most powerful drivers of AI innovation. AWS revenue grew 24% year over year in the latest quarter, with the segment reaching a $142 billion annualized revenue run rate. This growth is supported by strong demand for AI infrastructure, custom chips and machine learning services.



Amazon’s AI stack includes services such as Amazon Bedrock, which enables enterprises to build generative AI applications using multiple foundation models. Bedrock has become a multibillion-dollar business with customer spending growing rapidly.



In addition to cloud AI services, Amazon continues expanding its voice assistant ecosystem. Alexa and the newer Alexa+ AI platform integrate conversational capabilities across smart speakers, TVs, cars and mobile apps. The company is also introducing agentic AI tools that automate tasks such as shopping, software development and customer support.



Amazon’s financial scale is another major advantage. The company generated $213.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2025 revenue and $21.2 billion in net income, reflecting strong operating leverage across its diversified businesses. Meanwhile, full-year 2025 revenue reached $716.9 billion, up 12% year over year.



Beyond AI, Amazon benefits from multiple growth engines including e-commerce, advertising and logistics. Its advertising business alone generated $21.3 billion in quarterly revenue, increasing 22% year over year.



However, Amazon also faces challenges. The company is investing heavily in AI infrastructure and cloud capacity, with plans to spend around $200 billion in capital expenditures, primarily for AWS and AI data centers. These investments may pressure near-term free cash flow. Additionally, competition in cloud AI services from Microsoft MSFT and Google remains intense.



Still, Amazon’s diversified ecosystem and massive scale give it strong competitive advantages in deploying AI technologies globally.

Market Momentum: Comparing Recent Stock Performance

Over the past three months, SoundHound shares have plunged 30.5%, significantly underperforming the broader technology sector. In contrast, Amazon stock has slipped only 5.9% during the same period.



For context, the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector declined 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7% over the same period. The sharper decline in SoundHound suggests investors remain cautious about near-term profitability and valuation risks, whereas Amazon’s diversified business model has helped limit downside volatility.

SOUN Vs AMZN Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Comparison of SOUN & AMZN

Valuation differences between the two companies are striking. Even after a recent pullback, SOUN stock trades at a forward price-to-sales multiple of about 12.99, significantly above the industry average of 6.21. While investors are betting on strong long-term growth, such premium valuation leaves little margin for execution mistakes.



Amazon, despite being one of the world’s largest technology companies, trades at a much lower forward price-to-sales multiple of 2.73. The lower valuation reflects Amazon’s maturity and diversified revenue streams, but it also suggests that the market may be pricing in more sustainable long-term growth relative to risk.

SOUN Vs AMZN Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Outlook: Estimate Revision Trends

Analyst sentiment also differs between the two companies. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has widened to 9 cents from 6 cents, although the expected loss remains narrower than the previous year’s loss of $0.13 per share. The company is projected to deliver strong revenue growth of 37.8% in 2026, reflecting continued expansion in enterprise AI adoption.

SOUN Stock Estimate Revision



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For Amazon, analyst estimates have moved in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share has increased to $7.78 from $7.72, representing an 8.5% year-over-year earnings growth. Revenue is expected to rise 12.2% in 2026, supported by cloud computing, advertising and AI services.

AMZN Stock Estimate Revision



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

These revisions suggest improving earnings confidence in Amazon while SoundHound remains in a high-growth but still unprofitable phase.

SOUN Vs AMZN: Which Stock Has Better Upside?

Both SoundHound and Amazon currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating balanced risk-reward profiles in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



SoundHound offers higher growth potential as a pure-play voice AI company benefiting from enterprise adoption and the rise of agentic AI platforms. If the company successfully scales its technology and moves toward profitability, it could deliver outsized long-term returns.



However, Amazon appears to hold the stronger investment case today. Its dominant position in cloud computing, expanding AI ecosystem and diversified revenue streams provide a far more stable financial foundation. Additionally, Amazon’s lower valuation multiple and positive earnings estimate revisions suggest a more attractive risk-adjusted opportunity.



In short, SoundHound may appeal to investors seeking high-growth AI exposure, but Amazon’s scale, profitability and improving earnings outlook give it the edge as the better AI voice assistant stock for now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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