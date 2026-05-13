Is SoundHound Stock Still a Strong AI Play After the Q1 Selloff?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN stock has remained volatile this year so far. Shares of the voice and conversational AI company have rallied 17.7% over the past month, outperforming the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry’s decline of 0.6% and the S&P 500 Index’s gain of 8.5%.

SOUN Stock’s 1-Month Price Performance



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However, the stock plunged 16.4% following SoundHound’s May 7, 2026, first-quarter earnings release, as investors reacted to margin pressure and continued losses despite strong revenue growth.

SOUN Stock’s Post Q1 Price Performance



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The recent pullback raises an important question for investors: Is SoundHound still one of the stronger pure-play AI opportunities, or is valuation running ahead of fundamentals?



The answer likely lies somewhere in the middle. SoundHound continues to benefit from strong demand for conversational and agentic AI solutions across automotive, restaurants, retail, financial services and healthcare. At the same time, rising operating costs, acquisition-related risks and premium valuation remain key concerns.

Q1 Reflects Strong Growth But Profitability Concerns Persist

SoundHound reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $44.2 million, up 52% year over year. Excluding acquisitions, the company’s automotive and IoT AI business grew 88%, highlighting strong organic demand trends.



Management noted that enterprise AI remained the largest contributor to revenues, while financial services and automotive were the biggest growth drivers during the quarter. The company also reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $225-$260 million, signaling confidence in sustained enterprise demand.



However, investors focused more on profitability challenges. GAAP gross margin declined to 31.1% from 36.5% in the prior-year quarter, while non-GAAP gross margin slipped to 49.7% from 50.8%. SoundHound attributed the pressure partly to non-recurring vendor true-up costs tied to its digital-first business. Management indicated these costs are not expected to recur, and margins would have improved year over year without them.



Still, adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $26.7 million from $22.2 million a year ago, reflecting ongoing investments in product development, acquisitions and go-to-market expansion.



The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $216 million and no debt, which remains a positive given the aggressive investment cycle.

OASYS Could Become a Major Growth Engine for SOUN Stock

One of the biggest positives from the first quarter was the launch of OASYS, SoundHound’s new orchestrated agentic AI platform. Management described OASYS as the world’s first self-learning agentic AI platform where AI can build, manage and improve AI agents autonomously. The platform allows businesses to deploy AI agents across multiple touchpoints, including phones, web chats, vehicles, kiosks and TVs.



The launch strengthens SoundHound’s positioning in the rapidly expanding agentic AI market. Unlike traditional conversational AI systems, OASYS is designed to continuously refine workflows and improve outcomes over time.



During theearnings call management highlighted that the platform could significantly reduce deployment times and operating costs for enterprise customers. The company also noted that its Polaris speech foundation model allows OASYS to reduce dependence on expensive third-party frontier AI models, potentially improving long-term profitability.



Importantly, OASYS also expands SoundHound’s cross-channel capabilities. Businesses can deploy the same AI agent across digital and physical environments, helping unify customer interactions. This capability could become a major competitive differentiator as enterprises increasingly seek integrated AI solutions instead of fragmented point products.

LivePerson Acquisition Expands SOUN’s Enterprise Reach

Another major growth catalyst is the planned acquisition of LivePerson. The deal combines SoundHound’s voice AI and agentic AI capabilities with LivePerson’s digital messaging platform, creating an end-to-end omnichannel conversational AI ecosystem. The combined company is expected to work with enterprise customers across more than 30 countries, including 25 Fortune 100 companies.



Management believes the acquisition can create a $500 million revenue opportunity over time through cross-selling and upselling opportunities. The acquisition also expands SoundHound’s presence in financial services, telecommunications, healthcare and retail while deepening exposure to travel and hospitality. Additionally, LivePerson brings billions of digital customer interactions annually, which could strengthen SoundHound’s AI training capabilities.



Another positive is the financial structure of the deal. SoundHound expects the combined company to maintain a strong balance sheet with no debt. However, integration risks remain meaningful. SoundHound has already completed several acquisitions over the past few years, and continued M&A execution will be critical. Investors may also remain cautious until the company demonstrates sustainable margin expansion after integrating LivePerson.

SoundHound’s Enterprise Momentum Remains Strong

Despite the post-earnings selloff, SoundHound’s customer momentum remained impressive during the quarter. The company expanded partnerships across automotive, restaurants, healthcare, banking and telecommunications. Multiple TV and automotive OEMs integrated SoundHound’s Voice Commerce platform, while a Japanese auto manufacturer signed a seven-figure global deployment agreement.



SoundHound also expanded its restaurant AI footprint. One major QSR customer reported higher revenues at AI-enabled drive-thru locations compared with non-AI locations.



Additionally, Casey’s expanded its partnership with SoundHound across more than 2,600 locations after the AI ordering platform handled more than 21 million customer interactions.



The company continues to benefit from growing adoption of voice commerce, AI-powered ordering systems and customer service automation tools. These trends should support strong demand for SoundHound’s solutions over the long term.

SoundHound’s Competitive Pressure Is Intensifying

The conversational AI market remains highly competitive, and SoundHound faces pressure from both large technology firms and specialized AI players.



Microsoft MSFT continues to strengthen its enterprise AI offerings through Azure AI and Nuance. Microsoft’s deep enterprise relationships and cloud scale give it a significant advantage in healthcare and customer service AI. Microsoft is also aggressively integrating generative AI capabilities into enterprise workflows, increasing competition for SoundHound.



Cerence CRNC remains another important competitor in automotive voice AI. Cerence has longstanding relationships with global automakers and continues to expand its in-car assistant capabilities using generative AI technologies. Cerence’s strong automotive focus creates direct competition for SoundHound’s in-vehicle AI business.



Amazon AMZN is also becoming a stronger force in conversational and voice AI through Alexa+, AWS AI services and enterprise automation offerings. Amazon’s ecosystem advantage, cloud dominance and growing generative AI investments position it as a formidable competitor in smart devices, retail and customer engagement solutions. Amazon continues to push deeper into AI-powered voice commerce and enterprise AI workflows, areas where SoundHound is also aggressively expanding.



Although SoundHound’s broadening AI platform improves its positioning, competition is likely to intensify further as more companies invest aggressively in agentic AI and enterprise automation.

Valuation Remains Elevated for SOUN Stock

Valuation is another important concern. SoundHound currently trades at 14.35X forward 12-month sales, above the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry average of 11.83X. The premium reflects investor optimism around AI demand, enterprise momentum and the company’s long-term market opportunity.

SOUN Stock’s Valuation (P/S F12M)



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Analysts still expect strong growth ahead. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues suggests 37.8% year-over-year growth, while 2027 revenue growth is projected to be 16%.

SOUN Stock’s Revenue Estimate



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Losses are also expected to narrow gradually. The consensus estimate for 2026 loss widened slightly over the past seven days to 10 cents per share from 9 cents, though this still compares favorably with the prior-year loss of 13 cents. For 2027, analysts expect loss per share to narrow further to 3 cents.

SOUN Stock’s EPS Estimate



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Still, the stock’s premium valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Any slowdown in enterprise demand, integration issues or margin weakness could trigger further volatility.

Is SOUN Stock Still Worth Holding?

SoundHound remains one of the more differentiated pure-play conversational AI companies in the market. The company is benefiting from strong enterprise demand, expanding industry adoption and growing traction in agentic AI.



The launch of OASYS and the planned LivePerson acquisition could significantly strengthen SoundHound’s long-term competitive positioning. Strong customer momentum across restaurants, automotive and financial services also supports the growth story.



However, profitability remains under pressure, acquisition execution risk is rising and valuation remains elevated relative to the industry.



Given these mixed factors, the recent selloff does not necessarily signal the end of SoundHound’s AI opportunity, but it does highlight the need for patience. Investors may want to wait for clearer evidence of sustainable margin improvement and successful integration execution before becoming more aggressive on the stock.



For now, SoundHound’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) appears appropriate. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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