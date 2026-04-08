SoundHound Stock Plunges 43% in 3 Months: Buy the Dip or Wait Longer?

SoundHound AI SOUN has endured a sharp correction from its late 2024-early 2025 rally. Despite strong earnings and improving operational metrics, shares of SOUN have plunged about 43% over the past three months, trimming gains from an earlier AI-driven surge and reflecting both profit-taking and a broader de-risking in high-multiple growth names and broader volatility in AI names.

SOUN Stock's 3-Month Performance



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Yet even at this lower price, the stock still trades at a forward-12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11.57X, which is actually below the industry average of 12.4X, suggesting that the sector is not yet punishing SoundHound more harshly than peers. This valuation positioning, combined with a meaningful retreat from its 52-week high of $22.17, implies that the current correction may be more about sentiment and rotation than a fundamental downgrading of the business, reinforcing the case for selective holding rather than indiscriminate selling.



The stock carries a beta of 2.71, meaning it tends to move roughly 2.7 times more than the broader market on either side, which amplifies both upside participation and downside drawdowns around sentiment shifts.

SOUN Stock’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) Versus Industry



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Growth Trajectory & Product Differentiation of SoundHound

SoundHound’s core engine is a vertical specific voice AI platform increasingly embedded in automotive, quick service restaurants, smart devices, and enterprise contact centers, which provides a differentiated niche versus generic purpose large language model providers. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of about $55 million, up 59% year over year, and full-year 2025 revenues approaching $169 million, with 2026 guidance in the $225 million–$260 million range, implying another 30–50% revenue growth this year.

Importantly, SoundHound is seeing accelerating adoption. The company signed more than 100 customer deals in the fourth quarter alone and continues to expand across industries, from financial services to healthcare and government. Such a growth profile supports the argument that SOUN is not a story in decline, but rather a hyper growth AI pure play that simply needs time and capital to translate scale into sustainable earnings, even as the stock has underperformed over the past month.

Upside From Agentic AI & Ecosystem Expansion

A key driver for holding SOUN is the company’s push into “agentic” voice commerce, where its AI can autonomously execute transactions such as restaurant reservations, parking payments and in-vehicle purchases. Management has outlined a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity in in-car and IoT voice commerce, with CES-style showcases and automotive OEM partnerships expected to act as catalysts for more recurring, high-margin SaaS-style contracts. If SoundHound can convert technical differentiation into durable customer contracts and embedded software-as-a-service revenue, the current valuation discount-both in absolute performance over the past month and relative to industry P/S-may look increasingly mispriced three to five years out.

SOUN’s Profitability Aspirations & Margin Improvements

While SOUN remains unprofitable on both a GAAP and adjusted EBITDA basis, its loss-to-revenue ratio has been steadily improving with scale. Management expects the business to approach, or potentially achieve, near-breakeven profitability in 2026—an important milestone that could ease a key overhang on the stock. Improving gross margins and better operating leverage suggest that incremental AI-driven revenue may flow through more efficiently than before. This creates room for both earnings leverage and potential multiple expansion, even as the stock has declined 18.5% over the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate also reflects strong expansion, with revenue expected to grow about 37.8% in 2026. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests that the company’s loss per share should improve compared with the prior year, indicating gradual progress toward profitability.



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SoundHound’s Key Headwinds: Valuation, Competition & Sentiment

Investors holding SOUN must confront several material headwinds. The stock continues to trade at a P/S of 11.57X over the next 12 months, which is only modestly below the industry’s 12.4X multiple. Hence, the valuation remains demanding for an unprofitable, niche AI company. Competition from Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Apple AAPL, and other large-cap AI platforms is intense, and any misstep in technology, pricing, or execution could erode SoundHound’s niche quickly, especially in a volatile environment where sentiment can amplify the recent 18.5% drawdown. Additionally, macro shifts in interest rate expectations or regulatory scrutiny around AI can disproportionately affect momentum driven names like SOUN, amplifying drawdowns even when fundamentals remain intact.

Conclusion: A High-Growth but Volatile AI Play

The investment case for SOUN is balanced. On one hand, strong revenue growth, expanding enterprise adoption and a differentiated platform support long-term upside. On the other hand, persistent losses, rising costs and competitive pressures limit near-term upside.



The stock’s high beta further reinforces this “hold” stance. While volatility may continue in the near term, long-term investors could benefit from staying invested through cycles rather than reacting to short-term swings.



SoundHound remains a high-growth AI company with strong momentum and expanding opportunities. However, its elevated volatility (beta of 2.71), ongoing losses and competitive pressures suggest that a wait-and-watch approach is prudent.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the stock appears fairly valued after its recent decline. Investors may consider holding the stock to participate in long-term AI-driven growth, while waiting for clearer signs of profitability and sustained execution before increasing exposure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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